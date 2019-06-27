Alleged New Mexico researcher featured in Netflix documentary on Area 51

(KRQE)- A man claiming to be a former New Mexico scientist who worked on an alien spacecraft is making headlines once again. In a new documentary out on Netflix called ‘Area 51 & Flying Saucers’ Bob Lazar describes in detail, the spacecraft he worked on 30 years ago.

Lazar, who says he worked at a secret facility in Nevada, where alien technology was being taken apart to figure out how it worked and whether the Pentagon could duplicate it.

Back in 1989, KRQE’s sister station in Las Vegas, KLAS reported on Lazar’s claims. The station says the story has become one of its most popular stories ever broadcasted.

Just this month, Lazar was featured on the podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience” which claims Lazar is a physicist who worked in New Mexico and Nevada.

Lazar claims to have worked at the Meson facility Los Alamos National Labs and has degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the California Institute of Technology. However, no records have been found of Lazar attending either schools and the laboratory has previously denied that he was employed there.