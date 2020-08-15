All Together NM Fund donates additional $500K to food banks, pantries across the state

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A state COVID-19 relief fund donated an additional $500,000 to food banks and pantries statewide this week. According to a news release from the governor’s office, the All Together NM Fund, launched by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in collaboration with the New Mexico Coalition of Community Foundations launched at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, distributed the last rounds of funds to 39 food banks and food distribution sites serving communities in all 33 counties in the state.
“The partnership with the state has bolstered the New Mexico Coalition of Community Foundation’s capabilities in implementing this groundbreaking fund because our coalition members are constantly addressing challenges faced every day by our communities,” said Randy Royster in the same news release from the governor’s office, Chair of the Coalition and president and chief executive of the Albuquerque Community Foundation. “By working together to identify, prioritize and respond to community needs head-on, we are having a greater impact—not just for the nonprofit sector but toward our state’s entire recovery effort.”
The governor’s office said in total the All Together NM Fund has distributed $3.3 million in grants over the course of the pandemic.
The governor’s office said the recipients are:
- Roadrunner Food Bank
- The Food Depot
- The Community Pantry
- ECHO Food Bank
- The Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico
- La Mesa Presbyterian Church
- St. Felix Pantry
- Bethel Community Storehouse
- Belen Food Pantry
- Las Casas Summer Food Program
- Curry Retired Senior Meal Association
- Carlsbad Community Foundation
- United Way of Eddy County
- United Way of Lea County
- Rio Arriba First Baptist Church of Chama
- San Martin de Porres Soup Kitchen
- Truchas Service Center
- Roosevelt Community Services Center
- Bernal Community Center
- Comedor de San Pascual
- San Miguel Samaritan House
- the Salvation Army of Las Vegas
- Catron Food Pantries
- Harvest Ministries of Roswell
- Casa de Peregrinos
- Spirit of Hidalgo
- Silver City Gospel Rescue Mission
- Lincoln County Food Bank
- Deming Silver Linings
- Otero Hunger Coalition
- Our Lady of Perpetual Health of Sierra County
- Socorro Storehouse
- Always Loving Mankind of Colfax County
- North Central Food Pantry of Taos
- Raton Hunger Pantry
- MAS Comunidad