All state-run museums, historic sites have reopened

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Every state-run museum and historic site is now open. Most had already reopened earlier this year but the National Hispanic Cultural Center, the Indian Arts and Culture Museum, and the Space History Museum remained closed until last week. Museums in Turquoise counties are allowed to operate at 50% capacity.

“We are excited to welcome visitors back to all of our vibrant institutions, which offer compelling exhibitions and other thought-provoking collections,” said DCA Cabinet Secretary Debra Garcia y Griego in a news release. “Enriching people’s lives is at the heart of DCA’s mission, and the wonder of our state’s cultural heritage is greatly enhanced when experienced in our museums and our historic sites first-hand. Our staff has done an amazing job to create environments that are engaging and safe for all visitors.”

New Mexico Historic Sites

Coronado Historic Site (Bernalillo)

Fort Selden Historic Site (Radium Springs)

Fort Stanton Historic Site (Lincoln)

Fort Sumner Historic Site/Bosque Redondo Memorial (Fort Sumner)

Jemez Historic Site (Jemez Springs)

Lincoln Historic Site (Lincoln)

Los Luceros Historic Site (Alcalde)

New Mexico Museums

Museum of Indian Arts & Culture (Santa Fe)

Museum of International Folk Art (Santa Fe)

National Hispanic Cultural Center – Art Museum and History and Literary Arts Building (Albuquerque)

New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum (Las Cruces)

New Mexico History Museum (Santa Fe)

New Mexico Museum of Art (Santa Fe)

New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science (Albuquerque)

New Mexico Museum of Space History (Alamogordo)

For locations, days, and hours of operation for all sites and museums, visit newmexicoculture.org.