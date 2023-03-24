ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Construction on an all-inclusive park in Roswell began earlier this month. Now, the city is giving an updated look at its plans.

The Roswell Parks and Recreation Department has been working on this park for years, alongside New Mexico’s Autism Society.

They were able to use Capital Outlay money as well as community donations to get the project off the ground. It will feature four distinct areas.

“[Ages] 5-to-12 play area, that’s here. We have water features, so you get wet in the summer and be happy. [Ages] 2-to-5 playground right here. This is a sensory garden, so you can play in the sand and dig up dinosaur bones or whatever we put in there. It’s gonna be kinda cool.

The park will be located right behind the Roswell Recreation and Aquatic Center. There’s been no word on when the park will be open to the public.