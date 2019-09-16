All eyes on New Mexico ahead of campaign stop by President Trump

FILE – In this May 24, 2016 file photo, Republican then-presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in Albuquerque, N.M. New Mexico law enforcement agencies are prepping for an upcoming Trump rally in Rio Rancho, N.M. on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, three years after previous ones turned violent in Albuquerque. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File)

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho is expected to be packed later today as President Trump makes a campaign stop. This is Donald Trump’s first visit to New Mexico as president. Trump’s campaign and the Republican Party of New Mexico both say the state could be a big contender in the 2020 election after he lost the state in 2016.

A Republican candidate for president hasn’t won the state since 2004. That year, George W. Bush beat John Kerry here by a margin of about 6,000 votes.

According to his campaign, Trump is expected to discuss the state’s improving economy tonight, along with job growth in the area, since he took office. During his most recent campaign stop in North Carolina, the president gave a progress update on the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

“We are putting up miles and miles. We hope for 400-500 miles next year wall built,” said President Trump. “This is serious wall, this is the real deal.”

The last time Trump was in Albuquerque was in May 2016 during a campaign rally as he was first running for office. A protest outside the rally quickly turned violent as the night went on, sparking riots, with some turning over barricades and others throwing rocks at officers and lighting t-shirts on fire.

Rio Rancho Public Schools and all City of Rio Rancho offices will be closed today as road closures and traffic are expected to be an issue throughout the city. You can still request tickets to the rally online, which are on a first-come, first-serve basis.