All 3 New Mexico Representatives back bill for ‘Dreamer’ protections

The latest version of the Dream Act is in the hands of the Senate Monday morning, awaiting a vote.

The bill would grant undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children, temporary status towards citizenship. American Dream and Protection Act requires those eligible to earn a college degree, serving in the military or work in the United State for more than three years.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, the bill has the support of New Mexico’s two senators. All three of the state’s representatives voted in favor of the bill.