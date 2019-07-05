Aliens arrive in Roswell for UFO Festival

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE)- Roswell is gearing up to be invaded by alien visitors for the 72nd Annual Roswell UFO Festival.

The city has been preparing for the event for weeks from power washing the streets, to planting more flowers it is all to put the city’s best foot forward for the 20,000 people expected in town for the event.

“There is so much energy in the city of Roswell, with everybody invading our town we are excited. We are set up, ready to go,” said Director of Marketing Juanita Jennings.

Organizers say last year’s crowd topped out at 16,000 but this year is expected to be bigger and better than ever. The festival runs from July 5 through July 7.