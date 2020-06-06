Alexis Johnson wins GOP primary for congressional seat

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A winner has finally been declared in the GOP primary for northern New Mexico’s congressional seat.

Alexis Johnson won the nomination for District 3 in a three-way race, with 37% of the vote, beating Harry Montoya and Karen Bedonie. Because it was such a tight race, officials waited a few days after Tuesday’s election to delcare a winner while the absentee ballots were counted.

The Santa Fe Oil and Gas engineer will go up against Democrat Teresa Leger Fernandez in November, to see who will replace Democratic Congressman Ben Ray Lujan, who is running for Senate. Democrats have historically won District 3 by wide margins.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources