NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Hilaria Baldwin has asked for the media to leave her family in peace after the news broke that her husband, actor Alec Baldwin, will be charged. Those charges are connected to the deadly Rust movie set shooting.

“I want you guys to realize that we have seven kids, and you being here to escort them to school and to be there when they come home is not good. So, on a human level, you guys know I’m not going to say anything to you. You know that. So, please leave my family in peace, and let this all play out, okay,” said Hilaria Baldwin.

The 39-year-old yoga instructor spoke outside the couple’s New York apartment Friday morning.

On Thursday, the Santa Fe District Attorney announced charges would be filed against Baldwin, a producer and actor in the movie, and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed for involuntary manslaughter.

While rehearsing for a scene in October 2021 on the set near Santa Fe, Baldwin fired a prop gun loaded with a real bullet. A Los Angeles-based criminal defense attorney and a legal expert said she was a bit surprised by the charges.

“What has happened is there are two ways that you could look at this case: One is as an overall workplace safety issue, where you then put the liability on the people in charge of workplace safety who knew that there were various incidents on the set that could rise to a serious injury or death; and the other, which is the way it was charged, is focusing exactly on the incident and the people involved in the exact incident at that exact time,” said legal expert Rachel Fiset.

The DA’s office said the assistant director who handed Baldwin the gun has signed an agreement to plead guilty to negligent use of a deadly weapon.