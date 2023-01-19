Alec Baldwin emcees the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala at New York Hilton Midtown on Dec. 9, 2021, in New York.

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Alec Baldwin’s legal team has released a statement following the announcement of the criminal charges that will be filed against their client for their roles in the fatal Rust shooting on in 2021.

Thursday morning, District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altweis announced that Alec Baldwin and Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will each face two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins.

“This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins’ tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice.” Baldwin’s attorney Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanual said in a statement provided to KRQE. “Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun – or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win.”

Jason Bowles, a lawyer for Hannah Gutierrez-Reed released the following statement on the charges.

Hannah is, and has always been, very emotional and sad about this tragic accident. But she did not commit involuntary manslaughter,” said Bowles in a statement provided to KRQE. “These charges are the result of a very flawed investigation and an inaccurate understanding of the full facts. We intend to bring the full truth to light and believe Hannah will be exonerated of wrongdoing by a jury.”

Also on Thursday, the DA announced that the film’s assistant director, David Halls has signed a plea agreement for the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon. He faces a suspended sentence and up to six months of probation, according to the DA.

Hutchins was shot to death in October 2021 on Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe. Baldwin, who was rehearsing for a scene, fired a prop gun loaded with a real bullet, killing Hutchins. The film’s director Joel Souza was also injured in the shooting. The film’s armorer, Gutierrez-Reed was in charge of weapons on the movie set. During the course of the investigation, Gutierrez-Reed told detectives that she did not know how a real bullet was loaded in Baldwin’s gun.

No charges will be filed to the non-fatal shooting of Souza, according to Carmack-Altweis. The Santa Fe County District Attorney has appointed a special prosecutor, Andrea Reeb, who will oversee Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed’s prosecution.