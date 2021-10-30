Alec Baldwin speaks to reporters for first time since fatal film set shooting

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Alec Baldwin finally spoke to reporters after he discharged a prop gun on a New Mexico movie set, killing a cinematographer. “She was my friend. She was my friend. The day I arrived in Santa Fe to start shooting, I took her to dinner with Joel, the director,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin spoke to photographers in Vermont Saturday, more than a week after he accidentally fired a gun while rehearsing a scene for his film “Rust” at Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe. The shooting killed Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins and injured Director Joel Souza.

Baldwin expressed sadness about the incident but said he could not comment because the investigation is ongoing. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said this past week that investigators found live rounds on the set and the gun was not properly checked before Baldwin fired it.

However, Baldwin said the production had a “very well-oiled crew” before the shooting happened. Baldwin also said he has spoken with Hutchins’ family, including her husband. “The guy is overwhelmed with grief. There are incidental accidents on film sets from time to time, but nothing like this. This is a one in a trillion. And he is in shock – he has a 9-year-old son. We are in constant contact with him because we are worried about him and his kid,” Baldwin said.

Investigators have not ruled out charges in the case. On Friday, the armorer on the production, Hannah Gutierrez-Redd, issued a statement through her attorney saying she has no idea how live rounds got on the set.