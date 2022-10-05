SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Instagram Wednesday morning, Alec Baldwin announced he has reached a settlement with the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. On February 15, the Hutchins family filed a wrongful death lawsuit over the shooting of Halyna on the “Rust” movie set on October 21, 2021.

In an Instagram post, Baldwin states, “We are pleased to announce today the settlement of the civil case filed on behalf of the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna’s son. We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation.”

Earlier this year, attorneys claim Baldwin and production’s ‘recklessness’ and ‘cost-cutting’ efforts lead to Hutchins’ death. They said they interviewed witnesses and put together an animated video to show how they said everything unfolded. The video showed that Baldwin was pointing a gun at Hutchins during the setup for the filming of a scene when it went off, killing Hutchins and wounding the director Joel Souza.

According to Deadline, Halyna’s husband, Matthew Hutchins, will executive produce “Rust” and will resume in January of 2023. This is a developing story.