SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County’s District Attorney says actor-producer Alec Baldwin and a film armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will each face criminal charges for their roles in a fatal shooting on a New Mexico film set. In a news release sent out Thursday morning, District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altweis announced that Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed will each face two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins.

Hutchins was shot to death in October 2021 on Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe. Baldwin, who was rehearsing for a scene, fired a prop gun loaded with a real bullet, killing Hutchins. The film’s director Joel Souza was also injured in the shooting.

The film’s armorer, Gutierrez-Reed was in charge of weapons on the movie set. During the course of investigation, Gutierrez-Reed told detectives that she did not know how a real bullet was loaded in Baldwin’s gun.

No charges will be filed to the non-fatal shooting of Souza, according to Carmack-Altweis. The Santa Fe County District Attorney has appointed a special prosecutor, Andrea Reeb, who will oversee Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed’s prosecution.

“If any one of these three people—Alec Baldwin, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed or David Halls—had done their job, Halyna Hutchins would be alive today. It’s that simple,” said Reeb in a news release. “The evidence clearly shows a pattern of criminal disregard for safety on the ‘Rust’ film set. In New Mexico, there is no room for film sets that don’t take our state’s commitment to gun safety and public safety seriously.”

The Santa Fe DA’s Office says Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed will be “charged in the alternative” with the two counts of manslaughter. That means that a jury will decide not simply if they were guilty, but under which definition of involuntary manslaughter they were guilty.

Carmack-Altwies and Reeb are expected to formally file charges with New Mexico’s First Judicial District Court before the end of the month. If convicted, the fourth-degree felony charges are punishable by up to 18 months in jail and up to a $5000 fine. The DA’s Office says the charge includes a firearm enhancement, or added mandatory penalty, because a firearm was involved. The firearm enhancement makes the crime punishable by a mandatory five years in jail.

The District Attorney also announced Thursday that the film’s assistant director, David Halls has signed a plea agreement for the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon. The terms of his plea deal include a suspended sentence and six months of probation, according to the DA.

“There is a very clear process for pursuing justice in this case,” Carmack-Altwies said in a statement. “We are committed to upholding the integrity of that process to ensure equal justice under the law.”

This is a developing news story. This post will be updated.