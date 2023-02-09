NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Alec Baldwin, the “Rust” movie production and more than a dozen other associates face a new civil lawsuit tied to the fatal 2021 shooting of Halyna Hutchins. One of the nation’s most prominent attorneys, Gloria Allred announced the lawsuit Thursday, filed on behalf of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ mother, father and sister in Ukraine.

Hutchins was killed on October 21, 2021 after being shot by a gun Alec Baldwin was handling during a movie set rehearsal at Bonzana Creek Ranch near Santa Fe. Previously, Hutchins’ widow, Matthew Hutchins, previous reached a settlement in the ‘Rust’ shooting case in October 2022.

“The settlement was for Matthew and his child,” Allred said Thursday. “We are now representing others in the family, mom, dad and sister and there has been no settlement for them, as a matter of fact, there has been no outreach to them by Mr. Baldwin to even say he was sorry.”

Filed in a California court, the new lawsuit contains allegations of battery, intentional affliction of emotional stress, negligence and loss of consortium tied to Hutchins death. Allred described “loss of consortium” Thursday as a claim aiming to recover compensation to damages of relationships that are “mutually dependent.”

Years before the shooting, Halyna moved to the U.S. from Ukraine for higher education. Allred says Hutchins consistently sent money home to her family in Ukraine while she was studying and working. Today, Halyna’s mother is said to be an emergency operating room nurse in a hospital in Ukraine, caring for those who’ve been hurt in the war.

“It’s our belief that Halyna, if she was alive, who not have allowed her family to live in the state of affairs in Ukraine right now,” Attorney John Carpenter said. “Halyna was taking away before the war.”

When asked about “the core of the case,” attorneys dismissed the notion that part of the lawsuit is an idea that Halyna’s death has now “thwarted” the family’s plan to emigrate to the U.S. “The core of the case is the love that [the Hutchins family] had for each other and the love that was taken,” Carpenter said.

While the civil case unfolds, Alec Baldwin and the film’s armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed are also each criminally charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter for the shooting. That case remains pending with a first court date expected on February 24.