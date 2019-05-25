Albuquerque’s Bregman holds benefit tournament helping children with autism

Albuquerque’s own MLB star Alex Bregman is helping local children with autism.

“He’s always wanted to give back to the community and he has AB For Autism and we have Holmans Foundation For Autism so we just want to do great things for Albuquerque,” said John Santoru with Holmans Foundation for Autism.

This weekend, the AB For Autism Benefit Tournament at the Albuquerque Regional Sports Complex is taking place. All of the proceeds will go towards double robotic machines for students with autism.

The robots have helped students attend class and stay connected with their peers, without even leaving their homes. There’s also raffles and auctions for various Bregman gear, like an autographed jersey, spikes, batting gloves, and a bat.