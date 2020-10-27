Albuquerque westside, Rio Rancho hardest hit by winter storm

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s westside and Rio Rancho were hit hard by Monday nights winter storm. Due to the lack of snowfall Tuesday afternoon, roads in the area are clearing up for the evening commute.
Travelers in the area say they’re grateful its been a mild afternoon. “We definitely needed the precipitation and we’re also extremely fortunate that it’s melting so quick,” Phyllis Sanchez said.
In Rio Rancho Tuesday, snow is melting and roads are clear. City of Rio Rancho officials say they have four large salt and sand spreaders, four smaller spreaders with attached plows, four graders to push snow and five other crews to clear intersections.
Many people in both Rio Rancho and Albuquerque stayed home due to weather.
The New Mexico Department of Transportation is also monitoring the hill between Rio Rancho and Albuquerque. Many drivers say they plan to avoid driving altogether Tuesday night because of Monday night’s road conditions. Tuesday night Rio Rancho crews will continue patrolling and spreading cinder.
