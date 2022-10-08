ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some kids going through cancer treatment got to forget about their troubles for a day. An event was held at an Albuquerque mall.

DME Talent Agency and The Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico gave 12 kids to chance to be a model for a day at the Cottonwood Mall.

This included bringing in professionals to help, from stylists to photographers, and even makeup artists. They even got local businesses to donate swag bags for the kids.

Organizers said the event lifted the spirits of everyone involved, kids included.

“They’re getting the opportunity to be a model for a day. We’re pushing them through a great experience and giving them some special times,” said DME Talent Agency Owner Deidre Michelle.

If you want to donate to the Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico, their website has information on how to proceed.