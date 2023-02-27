NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Albuquerque International Sunport will receive $7 million in federal funding to make improvements to the terminal, the Federal Aviation Administration announced Monday. The money awarded comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

According to a release from the FAA, the money will fund the renovation of up to 14 passenger bridges and will increase accessibility and efficiency. “Today’s funding doesn’t just improve Albuquerque International Sunport’s terminal. It creates opportunities in the community for good-paying jobs and a chance to part of our country’s thriving aviation sector,” FAA Deputy Administrator A. Bradley Mims said in a release.