SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque-based state representative Georgene Louis has been arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and several other driving-related charges. According to Santa Fe County Jail records, Louis was booked at 5:46 a.m. Monday on charges of aggravated DWI, violating speed limits and charged related to evidence of car registration and not having insurance.

Santa Fe Police confirmed its officers made the arrest Monday morning, however other details about what lead up to the arrest are limited. Court filings related to the case were not available Monday morning.

According to arrest records from the Santa Fe County Detention Center, Louis is currently being held on a no bond hold. Louis, a democrat, is a five-term state representative, representing parts of Albuquerque’s westside, officially known as District 26. That district covers areas along Central Avenue, west of 98th Street and along Unser north to Ladera Drive.

Louis is chair of the House Government, Elections and Indian Affairs committee. She is also a standing member of two other House committees, including the House Judiciary and House Rules & Order of Business committees. Lawmakers in Santa Fe are expected to wrap up the 2022 regular legislative session this week.

