NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has suspended one of its officers, accused of stalking and harassing his ex-girlfriend. According to a criminal complaint, last February Christopher Martinez showed up to the Snap Fitness in Bosque Farms where is ex-girlfriend was working out, in his partial uniform, in a marked unit while he was on the clock.

The owner of Snap Fitness told police Martinez is not a member and illegally entered the building where he took a picture of his ex-girlfriend. In an interview with police Martinez’ ex-girlfriend said he calls and texts her sometimes more than 20 times a day. In recorded phone calls police report hearing Martinez question her about where she is and if she is dating anyone new.

The ex-girlfriend also told police he would threaten her by saying if she did not answer him he would not let her have their 3-year-old son; which she said is required by their custody arrangement. Bosque Farms Police concluded, since January 2022 Martinez excessively called, facetimed or sent texts to his ex-girlfriend with the intent to intimidate or coerce her into doing what he wanted. APD says Martinez was removed from the open space unit and his suspension went into effect last week.

It is unclear how long his suspension will last. The case against Martinez was dismissed because Bosque Farms Police did not submit video evidence on time. The victim’s attorneys are appealing the decision.