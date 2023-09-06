NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) has signed a new Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) allowing the Pueblo of Isleta Police Department (IPD) to use APD’s ballistic information network. With the new agreement, IPD will be able to access the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN) in violent felony cases that have occurred in their jurisdiction.

NIBIN allows APD to input, store, and later refer to ballistics evidence from crime scenes. This database gives the department a better chance of linking multiple crimes together based on evidence left from firearms.

The partnership will let Isleta police have more immediate access to crime-fighting technology in cases that involve firearms; the partnership was formed as a result of monthly meetings held by APD with tribal and metro public safety agencies.