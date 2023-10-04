ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque nonprofit is doing their part to get more Native Americans involved in film. The National Indian Youth Council launched the Film and Media Initiative.

There are currently 162 students involved in the program. They’ve also partnered up with UNM and CNM to help finds students jobs. “We’ve kind of developed a track that will support students who are interested in film and media and finding work,” said Deanna Aquiar, National Indian Youth Council Director of Programs and Development.

Julius Roanhorse is a background actor in “Dark Winds and The Cleaning Lady”, he’s been in charge of putting together the first Film and Media Expo in Gallup. He hopes this event will expose more Native Americans to the film industry.

The first Annual Film and Media Expo will be held this Friday at the UNM-Gallup Campus.