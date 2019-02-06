Albuquerque nonprofit's opening delayed after car crashes into building

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - A nonprofit is cleaning up after a driver crashed into their building and took off.

Street Safe New Mexico has been transforming a 1950s beauty parlor into a woman's center where women who live on the street can get help.

Director Christine Barber says Monday, a car struck the building near Central and Wyoming and took off.

"Looks like it's definitely going to be stucco, brick, the adobe on the fireplace. Looks like the crack goes through from the outside to the inside. We might actually have to replace the wall," Barber said.

The crash pushes back when the nonprofit will be able to open.