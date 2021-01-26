Albuquerque named one of the best places to live, work as a filmmaker

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two New Mexico cities are among the best places for filmmakers to live and work. According to MovieMaker Magazine, Albuquerque ranks number on its big cities list, beating out Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, and Vancouver.

The publication gave props for Netflix’s purchase of Albuquerque Studios, New Mexico’s film incentives, local training programs, and the proximity to Los Angeles. Surprisingly, L.A. and New York did not make the top 10. Santa Fe was number two on Movie Maker’s small cities and towns list. MovieMaker determined the winners by using surveys, research on tax incentives and recent productions.

“Albuquerque and Santa Fe are very attractive draws for anyone looking for natural beauty, culture, and affordability – and thanks to huge investments by Netflix and NBCUniversal, among others, industry professionals no longer have to choose between quality of life and career opportunities,” said Tim Molloy, Editor-in-Chief, MovieMaker Magazine, in a news release. “The rise of the Albuquerque-Santa Fe corridor is one of the most incredible movie and TV industry stories of the last decade, and we’re also intrigued by smaller, rising areas like Las Cruces. New Mexico has become a major film and TV hub that still looks to have astonishing potential.”

Big Cities and Towns

  1. Albuquerque
  2. Atlanta
  3. Austin
  4. Chicago
  5. Vancouver
  6. Philadelphia
  7. Montreal
  8. Miami
  9. Boston
  10. Calgary, Alberta


Small Cities and Towns

  1. New Orleans
  2. Santa Fe, New Mexico
  3. Pittsburgh
  4. Savannah
  5. Victoria, British Columbia

