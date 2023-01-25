ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monique Romero is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday. Romero is the Albuquerque woman whose daughter drowned after being left in the bathtub.

In 2018, Romero and David Zuber confessed to police they left their one-year-old daughter Anastazia and her two-year-old sister in the tub. When they returned, the girl was face down and blue. They claimed they could not find their cell phone to call 9-1-1, so Zuber says he buried her in the backyard.

Last year, Romero pleaded guilty to child abandonment resulting in death. Romero is facing up to 15 years behind bars. Zuber pleaded guilty to abandonment of a child resulting in death and tampering with evidence. His sentencing is scheduled for next month.