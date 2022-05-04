ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The United States Attorney’s Office says 45-year-old Robert “Fat Head” Padilla and 49-year-old Gary Coca killed a man in Las Vegas, New Mexico in 2019 after he provided information to law enforcement. They say Padilla is a known drug dealer, trafficking cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl.
Investigators say Padilla also used physical force against another witness in an attempt the keep him quiet about the drug dealing and murder. Both are now facing federal charges and a possible life sentence. They will remain locked up until trial.