ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Eddie Gomez, 30, of Albuquerque was sentenced to 20 years in prison for two counts of aggravated sexual abuse. According to court documents, Gomez sexually abused a girl in her parent’s home on the Jicarilla Apache Reservation. Gomez also admitted to abusing another girl on the Jicarilla Apache Reservation. Both victims were under the age of 16.

Once Gomez is released from prison, he will be subject to 10 years of supervised release and must register as a sex offender.