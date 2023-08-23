NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico man was sentenced to decades in prison. He pleaded guilty to enticing a minor in March.

Court documents alleged an address in Carlsbad was connected to an online account for a “fetish” website that housed discussions of molesting a 9-year-old and child porn of the minor. The FBI investigated and claimed Joseph and Rachel Crutcher were living at the address and had been sexually abusing three children there. Authorities said they would set up meetings with others to sexually abuse one of those children.

The child told authorities the Crutchers took her to a parking lot the day before and forced her to have sexual contact with a man. He was identified as Dominic Allan Marks, 37, of Albuquerque.

The FBI claimed Marks molested other children, not just the 9-year-old.

Rachel Crutcher, 38, of Carlsbad, was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to producing a visual depiction of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct. She will be on supervised release for life and must register as a sex offender.

Joseph Crutcher, 59, of Carlsbad, pleaded guilty to producing child porn, distributing child porn, and possessing child porn. He faces up to 70 years in prison and will have to register as a sex offender.

Dominic Marks was sentenced to 30 years in prison.