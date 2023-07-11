ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 44-year-old Albuquerque man has been accused of threatening a federal judge. Ryan M. Summers is facing a felony charge following a grand jury indictment.

Prosecutors allege that Summers threatened to murder and assault a federal judge on March 13, 2023. They did not release the name of the judge, but said the threats were meant to retaliate against the judge for work the judge did as part of his official duties and to interfere with the judge’s work.

Though Summers is from Albuquerque, the threats took place, in part, in Missouri. Summers is still awaiting trial for the accusation. Until then, he is presumed innocent until proven guilty.