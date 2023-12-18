NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Usually during the holidays, there are pushes for a community to donate to local charitable organizations, but the need for help is a year-round cause. WalletHub recently looked at 182 cities in the United States and analyzed them across 28 key indicators of economic disadvantage – child poverty, food insecurity, and uninsured rates. They recently released a study highlighting the country’s most “needy” states and included Albuquerque and Las Cruces in their findings.

Each dimension was evaluated using 28 relevant metrics with corresponding weights like child poverty rate, homelessness rate, and food insecurity rate. Economic Well-Being was worth 60 total points and a city’s Health & Safety was worth a total of 40.

Las Cruces came in at No. 34 with a total score of 47.46 and took the No. 24 place for Economic Well-Being, and No. 75 for Health and Safety. Albuquerque fared a little better at No. 53 with a total score of 45.26, the No. 63 spot regarding Economic Well-Being, and No. 33 in Health & Safety.

WalletHub’s study says that Detroit, MI is the neediest city, with a total score of 61.43, the top Economic Well-Being ranking, and No. 5 in Health & Safety. Overland Park, KS was listed as the least needy city with 23.96 overall points, and at No. 182 in Economic Well-Being and No. 175 in Health & Safety.

The WalletHub study used data as of October 30, 2023, from the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development, Chmura Economics & Analytics, County Health Rankings, National Law Center on Homelessness & Poverty, National Alliance to End Homelessness, ADmkinistrative Office of the U.S. Courts, Equality of OpportunityProject, Feeding America, Wilder Opportunities for Women, ATTOM (a property data provider – U.S. Foreclosure Market Report), Sharecare Community Well-Being Index, and TransUnion.