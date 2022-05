ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce is hosting a donation drive Monday to help those affected by the wildfires burning throughout the state. They are asking people to donate dryer sheets, cleaning products, paper plates, coloring books and activities for kids.

The donation event will be at Hotel Andaluz from 5 to 8 p.m. and will also include appetizers and a raffle. The donations will be delivered to families on Wednesday morning.