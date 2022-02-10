NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Gas prices have surged in New Mexico in the last few days. The average price for gas in New Mexico is up 19 cents from last week and up to $1.10 from this time last year, according to AAA.

The average price for regular unleaded gas is $3.48, which is also the current national average. Farmington drivers are paying the most at $3.67 a gallon, and Santa Fe drivers are paying the least at $3.38 a gallon.

Albuquerque drivers sit right in the middle at $3.51 a gallon. “It’s just week to week. If the price looks good, get it now because you never know,” said one driver.

“It seems like it fluctuates almost daily,” said another.

The rising prices are blamed on the standoff between Ukraine and Russia. Russia produces a significant amount of crude oil, if there was a military conflict that would be threatened, prompting the price of crude oil to surge to $91 a barrel.