Albuquerque city councilor pushes for ‘red flag’ gun control law

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque City Councilor wants state lawmakers to increase gun control measures.

Isaac Benton wants a judge to be able to take away someone’s guns if they are deemed to be an extreme threat to the community. Before the city council meeting started, people were already protesting that ‘red flag’ resolution.

“We’re really wanting to ensure dangerous persons do not have access to a firearm,” said Albuquerque City Councilor Isaac Benton.

Councilor Benton is spearheading the resolution. He wants city councilors to push state lawmakers to pass another gun control bill. This ‘extreme risk’ bill would let a person or law enforcement officer ask a district judge to take away someone’s guns because they feel that person is a threat to themselves or to the community.

This type of bill is also known as a ‘red flag’ bill. Citing clear warning signs that a person poses a serious threat, it would take away weapons before there is any type of shooting.

Local and state politicians cited the mass shootings like El Paso and Ohio as reasons why this legislation is needed, but some lawmakers said this bill would infringe on people’s second amendment right.

“This bill, that manifesto was out there and people saw it, and loved ones and law enforcement could go in and remove those guns from that person before they can do violence,” said Rep. Daymon Ely (D- Corrales).

“I think it’s a slippery slope when it comes to that legislation; you have a lot of constitutional issues, you have enforcement issues,” said Rep. Alonzo Baldonado (R- Los Lunas).

The proposed city council resolution has no teeth and would be unenforceable. Democratic lawmakers tried last legislative session to pass a similar bill; it barely cleared the House but got stalled in the Senate.

A spokesperson for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said the governor would like to see a ‘red flag’ bill get pushed through in the next legislative session.