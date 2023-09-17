ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More local leaders are now calling for a special session focused on crime after the governor amended her gun-violence public health order and said she would not call a special session.

“When we’re talking crime here in Albuquerque, we are one of the most dangerous cities in America,” says Albuquerque City Councilwoman Brook Bassan.

The governor’s gun-focused public health order has led to lawsuits and protests over the last week. On Friday, the governor scaled back her order to ban open and concealed carry to only have effect within parks and playgrounds in Albuquerque. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham also put an emphasis on drug treatment, saying substance abuse and crime go hand in hand.

The governor announced she would not call a special session for crime after Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen publicly urged her to. Now, Albuquerque city councilors are weighing in. Councilors Dan Lewis, Brooke Bassan, Louie Sanchez, and Renee Grout are introducing a resolution urging the governor to call a special session to specifically address crime.

“This is about making sure that we do everything we can. And we ask our governor for the support that we need so that she can do everything she can to help us while we also take some accountability,” says Bassan.

In addition to addressing the drug and mental health concerns, the resolution says a special session is needed to address reforming the pretrial detention system. Officials are calling for funding of the warrant program for the next five years and passing legislation to impose a lifetime sentence for repeat offenders who use firearms.

“Law enforcement is doing what they can, but it’s just not enough to keep us safe,” says Bassan. “Albuquerque can’t wait any longer. We have people that go out to family outings, and they don’t know if they’re going to get home safe, and that is completely unacceptable.”

All four councilors are also sponsoring another resolution on Monday; it urges the governor to take no actions that violate constitutional rights.