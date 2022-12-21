ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Legacy Church has helped grant wishes for chronically and terminally ill children since 2003. However, the church did it a little differently this year.

As 2022 comes to a close, the congregation stepped it up with the largest Make-a-Wish donation ever from a church in the U.S.

“We asked Make-a-Wish to send us the list of children whose wishes haven’t been paid for or granted by the end of the year. They give us the list. We take it to our congregation. We ask them to give, and within 8 days this year, we raised $120,000 to grant all 12 of those wishes,” said Legacy Church Senior Pastor Steve Smothermon.

Some wishes being granted included an ATV, a trip to Disney World, and a meet-up with the Denver Broncos.