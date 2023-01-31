ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark Zoo will be hosting an adults-only happy hour. The event will be on February 25, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Guests 21 and over will be able to visit exhibits and hear from experts about the nightlives of various animals. Themed drinks and different food stations will be available during the event. Tickets are being sold for $60 each. Each ticket includes admission, food and a welcome beverage. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the BioPark Zoo website.