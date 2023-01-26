ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Botanic Garden at the ABQ BioPark made Fodors list of 12 best botanical gardens in the nation. Known for hosting the annual River of Lights display, the Botanic Garden at the ABQ BioPark ranks at No.12 on Fodors.com list.

Fodors describes the garden as a place that showcases plants from arid climates. The garden features a Mediterranean conservatory, a desert conservatory, the Rio Grande Heritage Farm and even a dragonfly sanctuary pond. The garden also hosts a number of different events throughout the year.

ABQ’s Botanic Garden was mentioned alongside gardens in Washington D.C., Hawaii, and New York. View full list below: