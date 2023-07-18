ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Baseball Academy (ABA) 18U team has unfinished business at the Connie Mack World Series.

“This is what our summer was about,” said first baseman Gene Trujillo. “We wanted to get back to the Connie Mack. We went last year and we didn’t get quite as far as we wanted to. So, this year, we’re going to make sure to get far into the tournament and do what we came here to do.”

ABA played in a couple of qualifying tournaments to get to the Connie Mack. They were successful and now get a chance to see where they stand against some really good teams.

“It’s a great opportunity for them to play at the national level against a bunch of national talent,” said Head Coach Tim Campos. “We’ve been working towards this for the last three years. So, the kids got a glimpse of what an honor it is to play in this event. So, I think they’re really excited about it.”

The next stop for the players on the ABA 18U team after summer baseball is college. They have every intention of ending on a high note.

“We know these kids are going to be some of our closest friends throughout our whole life and to have one last tournament like this means the world,” said pitcher and outfielder Jackson Kay.

ABA reports for the Connie Mack World Series Thursday. The event runs from July 20-29.