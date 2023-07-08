NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With the help of guests and team members, the Albertsons Market was able to make a big impact on New Mexicans.

This week, the Albertsons in Rio Rancho presented a check to Roadrunner Food Bank to help people around the state with food insecurities.

With the 12-day, statewide, donate-at-the-register fundraising campaign, the market raised more than $32,000.

Will Tapia from the Roadrunner Food Banks said this will feed many New Mexicans.

“At the Roadrunner Food Bank, every dollar that is contributed to the food bank is equal to about five meals across the state of New Mexico, so this donation is equivalent to 165,000 meals across the state of New Mexico, so please know that your funds and donations at this Albertsons Market really do make an impact to New Mexicans,” said Tapia.

