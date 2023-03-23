ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Thursday, Albertsons Market teamed up with Kellogg’s. Together, they made a donation to Meals on Wheels of Albuquerque.

“We are blessed to be able to help out community through this amazing partnership with Kellogg’s,” said Travis Chaney, with Albertsons Market. “The work that Meals on Wheels does for this community is so important, and we hope these funds will support their mission of helping community members who are at risk of being hungry.”

The donation took place at the Albertsons Market on Coors and was part of the Nourishing Neighbors and the Feed the Love campaign.

“We are thrilled to partner with Albertsons Market and Kellogg’s to provide healthy meals and friendship to over 2,000 New Mexicans throughout 2023,” ABQ Meals on Wheels Chief Advancement Officer Renee Ruybal said, “Their support will help propel our Million Meals Campaign, where we will serve over one million meals to community members in need from 2023-2027.”

Meals on Wheels of Albuquerque will use the donations to provide over 2,000 meals to local residents throughout 2023.