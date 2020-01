Albertsons markets are kicking off their first Souper Bowl of Caring.

Shoppers will have the option to buy a $10 prepackaged bag. Each bag will be filled with non-perishable items and then given to the Roadrunner Food Bank.

The fundraiser starts Tuesday, January 14 and runs until February 2. All Albuquerque, Los Lunas, Taos, Santa Fe, and Rio Rancho locations will be participating.