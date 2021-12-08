Alamogordo unveils new self-service kiosks at City Hall

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting Wednesday, Dec. 15, residents will have a new and convenient way to pay their water utility bill in person. Located inside Alamogordo City Hall, new self-service kiosks were installed in an effort to increase payment options while reducing customer wait time, especially for those who pay utility bills in person using cash.

The kiosks will be available to use during normal business hours and will accept cash, check, and debit or credit cards. According to a news release from the City of Alamogordo, the new kiosks will allow customers to scan their utility bill or look up account information by name and service address if a utility bill is not present.

Additionally, customers can print their receipts or have it emailed to them. While there is no fee to use the machine if a customer is paying with cash or check, the same fee that applies to all credit card payments will also apply at the kiosk.