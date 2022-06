ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Alamogordo has a new pavilion for events and performances. The covered pavilion, located at the Oregon tennis court, includes a raised concrete pad, ADA ramps, and safety railings. There is also a storage area.

The city used a private donation to pay for the project. The pavilion can be reserved through the Alamogordo Family Recreation Center.