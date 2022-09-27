ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Alamogordo wants your input on its plans to restore Bonito Lake. The lake was filled with debris from the Little Bear Fire in 2012, significantly impacting the area.

The city says it wants to apply for a federal grant to rebuild the roads leading to the campgrounds and fishing area. They’ve launched a survey asking about people’s outdoor activities and what they want to see. You have until Sunday to participate.