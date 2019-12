ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico’s teacher’s dedication to her students garnered national attention.

Melanie Hallbeck is one of 45 teachers to get the California Casualty Award for teaching excellence. She teaches history and economics at Academy del Sol in Alamogordo.

California Casualty, the group behind the award, says Hallbeck challenges her students to meet high expectations and is genuinely concerned about their well-being.

Hallbeck also got a 4150 stipend to buy classroom supplies.