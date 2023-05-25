ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Alamogordo is putting residents on notice that they might see cloudy water coming from their taps. But they say the water should be safe.

The city says residents in the southwest portion of the city might be seeing milky or cloudy water, but it’s likely just ‘entrained air.’ If the water clears up after sitting for a few seconds, it’s a sign that air bubbles were clouding your water.

The city says entrained air is normal and harmless. But if your water doesn’t quickly clear up after sitting for five minutes, you should call the city at (575) 437-5991.