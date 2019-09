ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Alamogordo public schools are wheeling in a new lunch idea.

The school district will be serving breakfast and lunch to students out of a food truck. The truck will include typical food truck dishes such as tacos and quesadillas, as well as some regional twists throughout the year.

All the foods being served will be compliant to the National School Lunch Standards. The school says the new initiative is a fun and innovative way to help keep kids on campus.