ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The private school principal in Alamogordo accused of sexually assaulting kids was formally charged on Friday. A grand jury has indicted Trevor Lavalais on 28 charges for sex crimes against children, including criminal sexual penetration and criminal sexual contact.
Story continues below
- Trending: Driver involved in Albuquerque school bus crash charged
- Education: Best high schools in New Mexico
- KRQE En Español: Jueves 24 de Febrero 2022
- Crime: APD arrests suspect linked to several bank robberies
- Money: The city of Albuquerque pays $835,000 in “trip and fall” settlements
Alamogordo police have identified five victims but are looking for more. According to a pretrial detention motion, Lavalais took some victims off-campus without their parent’s consent.
They’re asking any former student or parents to come forward. Lavalais will be back in court for a pretrial detention hearing next month.