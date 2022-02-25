ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The private school principal in Alamogordo accused of sexually assaulting kids was formally charged on Friday. A grand jury has indicted Trevor Lavalais on 28 charges for sex crimes against children, including criminal sexual penetration and criminal sexual contact.

Alamogordo police have identified five victims but are looking for more. According to a pretrial detention motion, Lavalais took some victims off-campus without their parent’s consent.

They’re asking any former student or parents to come forward. Lavalais will be back in court for a pretrial detention hearing next month.