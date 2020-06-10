Alamogordo Police rescue ducklings from sewer grate

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Another notable wildlife rescue happened recently. Early Sunday morning, an Alamogordo woman noticed a duck in distress near the Desert Lakes Golf Course. It turned out her four ducklings had fallen down a sewer grate. She called Alamogordo Police who sent a team to retrieve the stranded ducklings all while mama and papa duck supervised the operation.

