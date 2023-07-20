ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Services for the Alamogordo police officer who was killed in the line of duty this past weekend will be held on Thursday afternoon. The funeral for 41-year-old Anthony Ferguson will take place at 2:00 p.m. at the Tays Special Events Center in Alamogordo. The services will be streamed on this page.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers tried to stop a vehicle driven by a man identified as Dominic De La O, 26, of Alamogordo, for driving without head and taillights. Police say De La O fled from the officers, crashed into a light pole near Delaware Avenue and First Street, and fled the scene on foot.

Authorities chased De La O, and he reportedly fired a “sawed-off shotgun” at the officer. Ferguson was hit in the face by the gunfire. A different officer fired his weapon toward De La O, and De La O was struck in the leg. De La O was taken into custody shortly after.